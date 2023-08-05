Mammootty's latest chic photo breaks the internet

Our Correspondent
Published: August 05, 2023 02:28 PM IST
Mammootty has been making waves on social media with this stylish photo shoots for a while now. Photo: Shani Shaki/Instagram

When it comes to making a style statement, Mammootty is the undisputed king in Malayalam cinema. He has been making waves on social media with this stylish photo shoots for a while now. And each time it gets viral in no time. A few days ago he grabbed eyeballs when he put a special photo on World environment day which was also DQ’s birthday. And guess what? He is back with yet another chic photo in which he is wearing a striking black full-sleeve shirt and grey bell-bottom pants.

And of course, the photo, captured by fashion photographer Shani Shaki was an instant sensation on social media. Shani Shaki said their “fashion icon” is inaugurating their latest design. He also said he had designed the bell bottoms.

Mammootty is currently shooting for ‘Bazooka’, a high-technology film directed and scripted by debutant Deeno Dennis who is the son of scriptwriter Kalloor Dennis. Gautam Menon also plays a crucial role.

