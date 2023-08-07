'Marry your best friend': Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture for Ranveer Singh on Friendship Day

Deepika Padukone celebrated Friendship Day on Sunday by expressing her love and appreciation for her actor-husband Ranveer Singh. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a heartwarming note that began with the words, "Marry your best friend," and tagged Ranveer in it. Their enduring relationship spans almost a decade, with five years of marriage, and their love has continued to flourish over the years.

In the evening, Deepika shared a beautiful quote by N'time that perfectly captured the essence of their bond. The quote emphasized the significance of marrying your best friend, someone who not only loves you but also cherishes a strong and joyful friendship. A person with whom you share hearty laughs that make your belly ache and your nose snort – those endearing, healing, and genuine moments of connection. Wit and the ability to be silly together are equally important, as life is too short not to love someone who embraces your true self.