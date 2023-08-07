Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' hits Rs 100 crore milestone in 10 days

Karan Johar's directorial, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has achieved a remarkable feat, entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club within just 10 days of its domestic release. The film's success resonates with the audience, evident from its strong double-digit figures during the second weekend, showcasing the immense love and support it has garnered.

Apart from the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also boasts stellar performances from veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, adding to its charm and appeal.

By crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' becomes the sixth Hindi film of the year to achieve this impressive feat, joining the ranks of other successful releases like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar,' Adah Sharma's 'The Kerala Story,' Prabhas' 'Adipurush,' and Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.'