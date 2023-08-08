From separation to success: Siddique and Lal's enduring camaraderie

Directors Siddique and Lal share a strong personal bond beyond their professional collaboration. Despite their separation in 1993, they maintained sporadic communication, offering unwavering support for each other's projects.



After a 22-year hiatus, they reunited in 2016 with the film ‘King Liar’, starring Dileep. In an earlier joint interview with Manorama News, Siddique dismissed any notion of competition, emphasizing their shared focus on individual film success. Lal concurred, highlighting their dedication to their respective projects rather than rivalry.

Lal and Siddique. File photo

Siddique also mentioned how, during periods of independent work, they strategically avoided simultaneous movie releases. Notably, an instance arose when their movies almost coincided, but Siddique's film release was deferred.

Siddique and Lal have consistently chosen not to divulge the cause of their separation, instead highlighting how the split positively impacted their individual trajectories. Addressing their collaborative works, Siddique mentioned that their joint films were the result of a collaborative process.

In the early stages of their careers, they frequently engaged in discussions about movie concepts, often seeking advice from director Fazli, who offered valuable input. Siddique emphasised that a shared sense of humour played a pivotal role in strengthening their partnership. Reflecting on their dynamic, he stated, ‘Lal and I both possess a strong sense of humour’.

Siddique and Lal. Photo: Manorama/File images

The initial journey for the duo wasn't without its difficulties. Siddique and Lal encountered their fair share of obstacles while establishing their partnership. Lal recalled that during the making of their film 'Godfather,' they faced scepticism due to the decision to commence shooting on a Sunday, which was considered an inauspicious day.

Despite attempts to alter the schedule, they were unable to do so. Eventually, they proceeded with the shoot on a Sunday, and remarkably, 'Godfather' emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Malayalam cinema during that period.