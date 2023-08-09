'He was my big brother': Mohanlal on Siddique

Our Correspondent
Published: August 09, 2023 09:53 AM IST
Mohanlal wrote a touching tribute on social media. Photo: Manorama Online

For Mohanlal, Director Siddique was his big brother. He wrote a touching tribute on social media.

“I can’t believe that my dear Siddique is no more. His ability to present stories layered with spontaneous humour made him a global favourite. This was such an unexpected loss. His films were much-awaited for their unique presentation and execution skills.

He made us cry, and laugh and gave us hope and he showed his own life as a model for others to emulate. He was soft-spoken, humble, and had no enemies. I had the fortune to act in 'Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu' in which he was the associate director and his last film, 'Big Brother'. He was a big brother to me in cinema and real life. My heartfelt condolences” wrote Mohanlal.  

