Music composer Sushin Shyam ties the knot with Uthara Krishnan

Mollywood's most sought-after musician Sushin Shyam tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Uthara Krishna. The couple got married in a private ceremony, which was attended by only close family and friends. Uthara is a relative of actor Parvathy Jayaram and worked as an assistant director in Anwar Rasheed's film 'Trance'. Sushin had introduced his wife to the public during Jayaram and Parvathy Jayaram's daughter Malavika's marriage. The two had met each other in Chennai. He had once admitted that Uthara was the first person to propose and also said Uthara was his best friend. Actors Fahadh and Nazriya, Jayaram and director-producer Anwar Rasheed were also present at the ceremony.

Sushin is notable for his work in several Malayalam films. He started his career training under music director Deepak Dev and then later went on to compose background music for films like 'Lord Livingston 7000 Kandi' and 'Kismath'. He got his big break composing music for 'Varathan', 'Kumbalangi Nights' for which, he went on to win the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music composer. He found major success with films like 'Bheeshma Parvam', 'Minnal Murali', 'Romancham', among others. His latest works, include 'Manjummel Boys' and 'Bougainvillea'.