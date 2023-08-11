Mumbai theatre pauses 'Jailer' for Rajinikanth's stylish entry

Mumbai: A theatre in Mumbai paused the screening of the Rajinikanth film 'Jailer' as fans kept cheering for the superstar during his entry scene. A video posted by a fan on X, formerly called Twitter, showed how the movie was suddenly paused in the cinema hall at Sion in Mumbai as everyone stood up and started cheering out loud and clapping during the 72-year-old actor's stylish entry.

Though this has happened in Chennai in the past, this is probably the first time a theatre in Mumbai paused the film screening during Rajinikanth's entry.

The hall then went silent as Rajnikanth's character 'Tiger' Muthuvel Pandian began to speak. The scenes that followed also created a lot of excitement for the fans.

South Indian cinema has gained a lot of traction in the Hindi belt in recent years, though this level of applause in a theatre in Mumbai was a genuine surprise. The film also boasts a stellar cast, including Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan and Tamannah Bhatia.

The story of the movie follows Muthuvel Pandian, a simple-looking family man and former jailer whose simple looks veils his lethal killer instincts as he tracks down a powerful gang leader who has escaped from jail, leading Muthuvel to slaughter as many as he can before nabbing the gangster. In the midst of all this, his wife asks if Muthuvel has taken things overboard, though he merely smiles and says that it’s a bit too late to stop now.

(With IANS inputs)