Kunchacko Boban to return as everyone's favourite character Kozhummal Rajeevan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 12, 2023 05:15 PM IST
Suresh (played by Rajesh Madhav) and Sumalatha (Chithra Nair) who will headline this film had played key roles in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'. Photos: Instagram

Kunchacko Boban is all set to play Kozhummal Rajeevan, again. The iconic character of last year's blockbuster hit ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu,’ Rajeevan will make an appearance in the upcoming film ‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranaya Kadha,’ which is a spin-off directed by Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval.

‘Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranaya Kadha', according to the makers, is Malayalam cinema’s first spin-off film. Suresh (played by Rajesh Madhav) and Sumalatha (Chithra Nair) who will headline this film had played key roles in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'.

Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval has also written the script of the film. The movie is produced by Immanuel Joseph and Ajith Thalapally and co-produced by Ratheesh Poduval, Jai K, and Vivek Harshan. The cinematography is by Sabin Ooralukandi.

Other credits are: Production designer (K K Muralidharan), editor (Akash Thomas), music (Don Vincent), creative director (Sudhish Gopinath), line producers (Manu Tomy, Rahul Nair), art direction (Jithu Sebastian, Mithun Chalisheri), sync sound-sound design (Anil Radhakrishnan), sound mixing (Sinoy Joseph), lyrics (Vyshakh Sugunan), costume designer (Liji Preman), special costume (Sujith Sudhakaran), makeup (Libin Mohanan), stunts (Mafia Sasi), production controller (Binu Manamboor), VFX (Egg White), stills (Rishad Muhammad), poster design (Yellow Tooths), choreographers (Dancing Ninja, Sheruf Shariff, Anakha, Rishdhan).

