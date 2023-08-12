Performance in 'Jailer' is Vinayakan's sublime comeback at detractors

For Vinayakan who has been getting the stick on social media following his controversial outbursts, this is payback time! Recently his Facebook Live rant over the late Ommen Chandy came under heavy public scrutiny. But looks like Vinayakan is subtly getting back at his detractors who have been baying for his blood with a power-packed performance in Rajnikanth’s 'Jailer.'

To see Vinayakan occupy a place among some of the greats on the poster of 'Jailer' is a tribute to his talent. Vinayakan was stunning as a local Malayali Don, Varman who doesn’t have a single kind bone in his body. His laughs and mannerisms were something we haven’t witnessed before on screen. In fact, he matched Rajnikanth in every scene in 'Jailer'.

Nelson Dilipkumar was very particular about casting an 'extraordinary villain' opposite the superstar. Though the makers had initially planned to cast a superstar in the role, it was later dropped. That’s how Vinayakan bagged the role.

Varman isn’t the archetypal villain who gets mindlessly trashed by Rajni as in his other films. His mood swings are unpredictable and aggressive. Varman in a shabby-coloured mundu speaks Malayalam and broken Tamil. Whenever he makes an appearance, the impact is tremendous. And briefly, he would shed his villainism and break into dappankuthu with abandon. Strangely, the audience feel relaxed whenever Varman breaks into a dance.

Vinayakan's character Varman also doesn’t perform swashbuckling stunts or break into long powerful monologues. You can’t detect any of the conventional behaviors of a Rajnikanth villain in Varman. Having said that he can go completely over-the-top, scaring the wits out of you.

With this, South Indian cinema has rediscovered a great actor, not just an antagonist in Vinayakan. Back home Vinayakan has already proved his mettle as a versatile actor. Even those who criticise his antics off-screen can’t ignore his fine performances. So the loss will be for those who are trying to boycott Vinayakan, the actor. That Vinayakan could stand on his own in a Rajnikanth fan-service vehicle like 'Jailer' shows his caliber.