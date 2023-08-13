Vijay was the first to text after Jailer's success: Nelson Dilipkumar

Contrary to social media discussions, superstar Vijay would be perhaps the happiest to witness the overwhelming responses to Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer.’ In fact, when the trailer of ‘Jailer’ came, a section on social media was already trolling Nelson, saying that if the film wins at the box office, Vijay fans would be furious, especially after the ‘Beast’ debacle. But Nelson has brushed aside any ill feelings between Vijay and himself and said Vijay was one of the first to send him a text after the success of ‘Jailer.’ The director had earlier said that it was Vijay who gave him the confidence to narrate the story to Rajinikanth.

“We are always in touch. There is no connection between Beast film and our relationship. Some liked the film, while some didn’t. We worked hard. I did exactly what was told to me. That chapter is over. Next time, I will do something different. Once I did ask him if he was angry with me. “The film is getting mixed reviews, that’s why I asked you.” On hearing that, he left without saying a word.

Later he called me and asked me if our relationship is based on one film. He also said he felt bad hearing it. I said a lot of people were saying that. “That’s different and what we have between us is different. If ‘Beast’ didn’t work, we will do another film,” he told me.

When ‘Jailer’ was getting great responses, he messaged me—“Congratulations Nelson, I am so happy for you.” No one knows all these things. Let people talk. We know what’s between us. It is better not to respond to such rumours. For people, such loose talks are just entertainment,” said Nelson.