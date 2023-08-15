Rekindling the spirit of freedom: Five must-watch films this Independence Day

As India commemorates its 76th Independence Day today, the jubilant celebrations reverberate throughout the nation. On this momentous occasion, here are five compelling movies that encapsulate the spirit of Independence Day and are worthy of your viewing.

Gandhi (English)

'Gandhi' released in 1982, stands as an epic biographical masterpiece that delves into the remarkable life of Mahatma Gandhi. This historical tour de force is a collaborative effort between India and the United Kingdom, bringing to life the awe-inspiring narrative under the directorial and production prowess of Richard Attenborough. The film showcases the stellar portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi by the talented Ben Kingsley, rendering the essence of this legendary figure with unparalleled depth and resonance.

Kaalapani (Malayalam)

In 1996, 'Kaalapaani' emerged as a grand historical drama, penned by T. Damodaran and helmed by Priyadarshan. The narrative unfolds in 1915, centring on the stories of Indian freedom fighters held captive in the forbidding Cellular Jail within the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the era of British rule. The film delves into the poignant accounts of these prisoners transported to Kaalapani, with Mohanlal portraying the central character of Govardhan. Through its powerful portrayal, the movie vividly captures the profound struggles endured by innocent Indians under the oppressive grip of the British regime.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (Hindi)

Mangal Pandey: The Rising, is a 2005 historical biographical drama centred around the remarkable life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier credited with igniting the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Aamir Khan takes on the titular role in this film. The movie made its debut in the Marché du Film segment at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival and achieved the status of the fourth highest-grossing film in 2005.

RRR (Telugu)

RRR stands as an extraordinary action-packed drama under the direction of S. S. Rajamouli. The movie features a remarkable cast including N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Shriya Saran. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule, the film follows the imaginative portrayal of two iconic Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by NTR Jr), their camaraderie, and their valiant struggle against the British Raj.

Indian (Tamil)

In 'Indian,' helmed by Director Shankar, the pervasive societal issue of corruption was tackled head-on. The film featured Kamal Haasan portraying Senapathi, a freedom fighter who assumes the mantle of cleansing contemporary society. With masterful choreography, the movie depicted a captivating sequence of the struggle for independence, and Kamal Haasan adeptly brought forth the ideologies of that era through his character.