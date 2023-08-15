Mammootty initial pick for Rajini's arch-nemesis role in 'Jailer'

Earlier there were speculations that Mammootty was the first choice to play Rajinikanth’s villain in ‘Jailer’. At the audio launch, without naming anyone Rajini had dropped hints about approaching a Malayalam superstar for the role. Now Vasanth Ravi, who plays Rajini’s onscreen son in 'Jailer' has confirmed that Mammootty was indeed the first choice for Varman’s character. In a YouTube video interview, he said it was Rajinikanth who conveyed the news to him on the sets.

“Mammootty sir was the first choice for the villain character. Rajini sir himself had told me. When Nelson sir said Mammootty would be an ideal choice, Rajini sir called Mammootty and told him. But later they had second thoughts. He is such a huge star in Malayalam and Rajini sir said he felt bad making someone like him do such a role.

Since he felt such a negative shaded character won't suit an actor of his stature, he called Mammootty and conveyed the issue, and told him they should do another movie together. I also felt that was the right decision. I also told him they should do a movie together in the future,” said Vasanth Ravi.

Recently Nelson also mentioned Mammootty in a recent interview. But Nelson’s version was a bit different— “Not that we were particular about Mammootty but wanted a big artist. But I think it would have been different. Vinayakan’s role has novelty,” said Nelson.