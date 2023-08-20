Mohanlal's riveting cameo in 'Jailer' sparks demand for character spinoff

Mohanlal's dashing cameo in 'Jailer' has garnered widespread acclaim across Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Even though he appears on screen for a mere 5-10 minutes, his charismatic presence has left fans craving more of his style. Some enthusiasts have gone so far as to request a spinoff film focused on the character Mathew.

Meanwhile, Nelson has conveyed his aspiration to direct a full-length movie featuring Mohanlal, and it seems this wasn't merely a passing comment. Cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan reveals that Nelson meticulously developed a background for Mathew's character.

Despite Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar's guest roles, Nelson delved into detailed backstories for these characters. Mathew, under the facade of running a leather exporting company in Mumbai, is engaged in smuggling activities.

"Mohanlal sir's scenes were filmed in Hyderabad. Initially, we had considered a different location. However, two days before shooting, Nelson had an idea to set the scene in a garage room. The room was dimly lit, and I worked on the lighting. The concept of Mohanlal sir wearing an apron with blood splatters was also Nelson's brainchild. Every detail was well thought out by Nelson, resulting in captivating stories that could potentially give rise to a spinoff film," notes Vijay.

In one scene, Mohanlal's Mathew showcases his collection of firearms to Rajini's character. A keen eye will catch that the setting is enveloped in leather, leading to a concealed room. The narrative that Nelson shared reveals that the company operates within a 1950s building in South Mumbai. As Mohanlal's character enters, the entire office staff stands up from their seats, as they are part of his leather company workforce. Each character, therefore, possesses a richly developed backstory.