'Dulquer Salmaan is more reserved on film sets': Aishwarya Lekshmi discusses working with Mammootty and DQ

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will be starring alongside Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming film 'King of Kotha', shared her experience of working with him and compared his demeanor to that of his father, Mammootty.

“Dulquer is not very talkative on set. We had more conversations during the promotional events and had some enjoyable exchanges then. Mammootty, on the other hand, interacts a lot while on set. There's always a lot of buzz when he's around, especially since many people, including his friends, come to meet him. It's entertaining to watch him engage with them."

"He would also spend time with us, discussing cinema and sharing stories from his past. It makes us realize that our struggles have been relatively small. Additionally, he enjoys taking photographs on set. Overall, Mammootty is quite entertaining,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dulquer discussed the film's pan-Indian appeal and the efforts put into making it. The movie will also feature actors like Prasanna and Shabeer Kallarakkal, among others.

Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, 'King of Kotha' is a joint production of Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. 'KOK' is set to release worldwide on August 24. Nimish Ravi, known for his work in 'Kurup' and 'Rorschach', has served as the cinematographer for 'King of Kotha'.