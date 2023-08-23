'Kurukkan' locks OTT release date: Know where, when to watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's latest film

Almost a month after its release, Vineeth Sreenivasan's film 'Kurukkan' will start streaming on a major OTT platform soon. The film, which marks Vineeth's father Sreenivasan's comeback to the silverscreen post his health scare, is a comedy entertainer.

Vineeth plays a cop investigating a murder in the movie directed by Jayalal Divakaran. Sreenivasan, meanwhile plays a false witness who is used by the police in several trials. Shine Tom Chacko plays a newspaper boy in the film, which also features Ansiba, Shine Tom Chacko, Mareena and Srikanth Murali. 'Kurukkan', which hit theatres on July 27, will start streaming on Manorama Max from August 25.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, who has proved his mettle as a director and playback singer, has appeared in several hit films recently. He was last seen in '2018' and 'Mukundan Unni Associates', which were both blockbusters.