'I have always received more love than I could ever dream of': Dulquer Salmaan

Our Correspondent
Published: August 26, 2023 12:17 PM IST
Dulquer Salmaan. Photo: Instagram

After King of Kotha's release, despite receiving mixed reviews, Dulquer Salmaan expressed his gratitude with a special thank you message on his social media account.

“LOVE! I have always received more love than I could ever dream of. Every single member of the audience is the reason for my being here. And I give it my all every time because of that love. Even when I stumble you all lift me up. It humbles me and encourages all of us to keep trying harder. Your calls and messages have put me over the moon.

I am humbled that our film is receiving so much love from the audience.

Every day on a set and every film is a learning experience!

A big hug to each one of you who are giving our film an opportunity to entertain you, we are glad to be a part of your Onam.” wrote Dulquer.

Abhilash Joshiy directorial King of Kotha was released worldwide on August 24. There were hints that the first-day collections would be record-breaking. Dulquer who plays a gangster is getting a lot of applause. Others in the film include Shabeer Kallarackal, Prasanna, and Gokul Suresh. 

