Get ready for chills: 'Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer' teaser released

The initial preview of the fantasy horror drama "Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer" was revealed on Thursday, coinciding with the birthday of its lead actor, Jayasurya. Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film features Anushka Shetty in a prominent role and is inspired by the stories of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest known for his supernatural abilities.

In the brief two-minute 'teaser' for Kathanar, Jayasurya is portrayed as a captive of the church leaders, who suspect him of harbouring malevolent abilities that could jeopardize their church. Concurrently, the villagers are grappling with an unknown ailment. The teaser exudes an eerie atmosphere, with enigmatic individuals featuring prominently on the screen, and the haunting background score intensifies the sense of unease.