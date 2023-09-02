'Jawan' fever sweeps the nation as SRK's film shatters records in advance bookings

One could rightfully say that the nation is currently caught in the 'Jawan' fever, with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer dominating social media trends. This excitement is translating into impressive ticket sales, with over 100,000 tickets sold within a mere 24 hours.

Scheduled for a global release on September 7, fans are ensuring they secure the best seats for this SRK blockbuster with just one week to go. Remarkably, 'Jawan' is already rewriting box office records through its advance bookings.

According to reports, the film sold an astounding 150,000 tickets by 9 am on Saturday, achieving this milestone in under 24 hours since the opening of advance bookings. Notably, 'Jawan' has even outpaced the advance bookings of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' and there's still a week until the film hits the silver screens.