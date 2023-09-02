Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' locks OTT release date. See details inside

'Jailer', which is having a dream run at the box office, has locked its OTT release date, hardly a month after its theatrical premiere. The blockbuster is about a retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan (portrayed by Rajinikanth), who goes on a manhunt to find his son’s killers. As he navigates the shadows of his son's world, Muthuvel's determination is put to the test, leading him through a complex and familiar path. Can he overcome his grief and emerge victorious in this pursuit of justice?

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and music by Anirudh Ravichander, 'Jailer' features an ensemble cast with Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, along with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik in pivotal roles. The film also features special cameos from Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, and Bollywood star Jackie Shroff.

Though there were earlier reports that the film would release on Netflix, now Prime Video has announced the global streaming premiere of the film on September 7. The movie will stream in multiple languages.

Recently, the film's high-definition print got leaked online and this could have prompted the makers to consider Jailer's early OTT release.

There are also reports that the film's box office collection has seen a drastic dip following the leak of the HD print. While 'Jailer' collected over Rs 230 crore in the first week, it has now plummetted over 50 per cent, earning only Rs 29 crore during the third week. The film has overall collected Rs 329.83 crore, as reported by a leading news portal.

“With Jailer we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled with the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary words from media,” said writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar. “Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry – Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir – to add their magical touch to this mass entertainer. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes.”

C Sembian Sivakumar, COO, Sun Pictures, said, “Jailer is not just an action film but also showcases a deep-emotional bond between a father and a son. It’s a story that will touch every viewer’s heart. The film’s overwhelming success across theatres is a testament of Nelson’s vision and the entire team’s hard work and dedication. We are now excited to take this emotionally rich entertainer to audiences across the globe in multiple languages through Prime Video."

'Jailer' had released in theatres on August 10.