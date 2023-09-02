Veteran Tamil actor R S Shivaji passes away

Our Correspondent
Published: September 02, 2023 02:23 PM IST
R S Shivaji. Photo: X/@rameshlaus)

Renowned Tamil actor RS Shivaji has passed away. With a notable career that included comedic roles in numerous Tamil films, he also contributed as an Assistant Director, Sound Designer, and Line Producer.

His standout performances in 'Kolamavu Kokila,' 'Dharala Prabhu,' and 'Anbe Sivam' left a lasting mark on Tamil cinema. His final appearance was in Yogi Babu's movie, 'Lucky Man.' Notably, he is the son of the actor and producer MR Santhanam, and his brother, Santhana Bharathy, is also a part of the film industry.

