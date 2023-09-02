From superstar to fanboy: Thalapathy Vijay's heartwarming reaction to Denzel Washington's film

Our Correspondent
Published: September 02, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Vijay is currently in the United States, engaged in pre-production for 'Thalapathy 68'. Photo: Manorama Online

We adore our matinee superstars and feel absolute delight when we see them magnificently larger-than-life on screen. But have you ever pondered if these idols also have their fanboy moments? Well, Director Venkat Prabhu has the answer. He recently shared a captivating snapshot capturing Thalapathy Vijay's fan moment!

Vijay, who brings immense joy and excitement to countless fans worldwide, is, in fact, a devoted admirer of Denzel Washington. The photo captures the superstar, arms wide open in exhilaration, as he watches Denzel Washington in his latest film 'Equalizer' on the grand cinema screen.

Vijay is currently in the United States, engaged in pre-production for 'Thalapathy 68'. Earlier, Venkat Prabhu had unveiled images of the set works as part of the Virtual Productions. This time, it's going to be a thrilling science fiction project from Prabhu.

