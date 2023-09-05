Amitabh Bachchan weighs in on India's name change debate

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2023 05:12 PM IST
On the work front, Amitabh is currently seen on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’. Photo: IANS

During the ongoing discussions about renaming India to Bharat, megastar Amitabh Bachchan disclosed his preference amidst the buzz through a Tuesday afternoon tweet.

“Bharat mata ki jai along with a Tricolour and orange flag emoji,” Amitabh wrote in Hindi.

The tweet on X (formerly Twitter), has over 505.3K views, 15.6K likes and 2,539 re-tweets in just an hour's time.

The chatter about the country’s name change began after screenshots of a G20 dinner invite of September 9 being circulated on social media. The invite was in the name of 'President of Bharat' instead of the ‘President of India’.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently seen on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15’. He also has films such as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Butterfly’.
(With IANS inputs)

