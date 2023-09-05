Celebrating Mammootty's 72nd birthday: A journey through his iconic roles

On the occasion of Megastar Mammootty's 72nd birthday, Malayalees worldwide are sending their heartfelt birthday wishes to their beloved actor. Let's celebrate this remarkable day by revisiting some of the standout movies from his illustrious career.

Oru CBI Diary Kurippu

'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' stands as a defining milestone in Mammootty's illustrious career. His portrayal of the brilliant CBI officer Sethurama Iyer not only redefined investigative thrillers in Malayalam cinema but also etched a lasting legacy. Mammootty, through this iconic role, carved out a niche for himself, akin to a cult figure. Sethurama Iyer, a character akin to a Malayalee Sherlock Holmes, employs pragmatism and intellect to crack cases, and Mammootty's distinct mannerisms in this role continue to resonate vividly in the memories of Malayalam audiences, remaining as fresh as ever.

Kottayam Kunjachan

Mammootty's 1990 masterpiece, 'Kottayam Kunjachan,' is yet another shining example of his ability to elevate a role to cult status. The film demanded him to flawlessly adopt the Kottayam dialect, a challenge he executed with unparalleled perfection. His iconic appearance in the movie, featuring a white kurta, white mundu, and the quintessential Ray-Ban glasses, added an extra layer of charisma to his character. It's impossible for Malayalees to imagine anyone else embodying this iconic role. Mammootty's innate talent to effortlessly master various dialects only enhances the allure of his performances.

Thaniyavarthanam

Mammootty's portrayal in 'Thaniyavarthanam' stands as a testament to his mastery of character acting across his illustrious career spanning decades. His ability to convey genuine and emotionally resonant sentiments in the film was so profound that it's safe to assume there's hardly a Malayalee who didn't shed a tear while watching it. The climactic moments in the film, in particular, were nothing short of gut-wrenching and heart-rending. Mammootty possesses an innate, almost divine, talent to immerse himself so profoundly into a character that as an audience, we are left marvelling at how he disappears into the role, making it nearly impossible to discern the actor from the character.

Nirakkoottu

Mammootty plays a prisoner in 'Nirakkoottu'. At first, one might feel like his character Ravi Varma is a character is someone with grey shades in the movie but later on it is revealed that it is not the case. Mammootty's chemistry with Sumalatha in the movie was widely appreciated as well.

The performance in 'Nirakkoottu' also earned him a Kerala State Film Award- Best Jury Award.

Kaazhcha

'Kaazhcha' is a testament to Mammootty's remarkable and expansive acting repertoire. In the film, Mammootty embodies the role of Madhavan, an unassuming projectionist living with his wife and daughter. His path crosses with that of a young boy from Gujarat who finds himself displaced in Kerala after the devastating Gujarat earthquakes. What truly shines in 'Kaazhcha' is the sheer innocence that Mammootty's character Madhavan radiates throughout the movie. It's a heartrending tale that showcases Mammootty's ability to deeply move the audience. His heartwarming interactions with the young talent, Yash Gawli, were a sheer delight to witness. Mammootty's outstanding performance in 'Kaazhcha' was duly recognized with the 2004 Kerala State Award for Best Actor.