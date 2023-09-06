Mammootty, CM Pinarayi attend wedding of minister R Bindu's son in Thrissur

Thrissur: The wedding of Harikrishnan, son of R Bindu, Kerala's Higher Education Minister, with Madakkathara native Aswathi was held in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Former state secretary of the CPM, A Vijayaraghavan, is Harikrishnan's father. Aswathi is the daughter of Sarath Chandran and Vatsalakumari.

Superstar Mammootty and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan among others with the newlyweds, Harikrishnan and Aswathi. The bridegroom's father A Vijayaraghavan (extreme left) and mother R Bindu (green saree). Photo: Special arrangement

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and superstar Mammootty attended the wedding function at Ceevees Presidency International Auditorium at Anchery Chira.

National leaders of the CPM, Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were also in attendance along with CPM state secretary MV Govindan and a host of other prominent personalities from political, social and cultural fields.