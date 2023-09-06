From Shah Rukh's police role to Deepika Padukone's cameo, expectations sky high for 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', which will hit theatres on Thursday (September 7), is one of the most anticipated movies this year. The movie, to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, is Atlee's first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar and his debut in Hindi.

With expectations sky high, we take a look at some of the key highlights.

Atlee at the helm

Atlee, the director of super hits 'Mersal' and 'Bigil' in Tamil, is known for his ability to deliver visually-appealing action-packed films. His use of flashbacks add depth to the characters and the plotline.

The ensemble cast

'Jawan' features Tamil stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. While Vijay plays the villain Kali, the 'fourth largest weapon dealer in the world', Nayanthara has been paired opposite the Badshah of Bollywood. The movie will also feature a cameo by Deepika Padukone while actors Sunil Grover, Priyamani and Sanjay Dutt are also part of the cast.

Shah Rukh's many firsts

As the sneak peek reveals, SRK comes it seven different getups. Interestingly, Shah Rukh will appear in a police officer's uniform for the first time in his over 30 decade career, though he has played a cop in the past. The actor also recently revealed this was the first and last time he would appear in a bald look for a movie.

Slick promotion

The makers first released a prevue of the film, which was a unique way of promoting the movie. The prevue and the songs composed by hit musician Anirudh Ravichander also managed to create an impact among the audience. The reference to Alia Bhatt in the film's trailer also generated a lot of hype with many discussing the possibility of the actor's appearance in the film.