Actress Olivia Munn reveals she underwent full hysterectomy amid breast cancer battle

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2024 12:29 PM IST
Actress Olivia Munn. Photo: Instagram

Actress Olivia Munn revealed that she underwent a complete hysterectomy in April as part of her fight against breast cancer. Speaking to Vogue, she said, “I have now had an oophorectomy and a hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.” Munn described the life-changing decision as "the best" for her circumstances. “It was a significant choice to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” the 43-year-old actress shared.

Munn shared, "I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry.’ But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to."
This would mark the actress’ fifth surgery in her cancer journey, as she previously underwent a full double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, and a nipple delay.
(With IANS inputs)

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT