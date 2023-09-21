Nayanthara upset with Atlee for sidelining her role in 'Jawan': Reports

Nayanthara, who portrayed Shah Rukh Khan's love interest in director Atlee's film 'Jawan', reportedly feels disappointed with the handling of her role in the movie. Despite 'Jawan' joining the Rs 900 crore club worldwide within just 13 days of release, Nayanthara appears dissatisfied with her Bollywood debut.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the actress-producer is currently uninterested in taking on any more Bollywood projects. The report suggests that she expressed frustration with Atlee because her role in the film was significantly reduced, while Deepika Padukone's character received more prominence. Consequently, Nayanthara seems to be avoiding new Bollywood ventures, suggesting that her return to the Hindi film scene may be delayed.

The report also noted her absence from the promotional events of Jawan. But it might be due to Nayanthara's well-known policy of not participating in film promotions, a clause present in all her film contracts.

In the meantime, 'Jawan' continues to make waves at the box office, grossing Rs 900 crore globally in less than two weeks, with Rs 500 crore earned in India alone. The film's Hindi version is steadily on track to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, a milestone it is likely to achieve in the coming week.