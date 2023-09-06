Vishal introduces his 'daughter' at Mark Antony trailer launch

Actor Vishal is the proverbial chronic bachelor in town. However, the audience who attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Mark Antony' were pleasantly surprised when the actor declared he has a 'daughter'.

The actor then went on to introduce a young girl named Anton Mary on stage. According to him, he met her through a friend. Anton who is a student of Stella Maris is a beneficiary of Vishal's initiative, which supports economically backward female students who are good at studies. When she expressed a desire to study at Stella Maris, Vishal agreed to fund her education. “I am a chronic bachelor, but I have a daughter,” he said.

The girl while speaking to the audience said Vishal will always be a father figure for her and that she is eternally grateful to him. “It was my biggest dream to study in Stella Maris and Vishal Anna granted my wish. He will always be like a father to me,” she said.