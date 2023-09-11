Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India's G20 success under PM Modi's leadership

Shah Rukh Khan, currently enjoying the success of his recent release Jawan, expressed his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's successful G20 Presidency. He shared his thoughts on his X account (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that under PM Modi's leadership, prosperity would be achieved through unity, not isolation.



King Khan shared a video posted by PM Modi, highlighting productive discussions at the Delhi G20 Summit. In his caption, he lauded PM @narendramodi for fostering unity among nations, instilling pride in every Indian, and promoting a sense of honour.

He concluded with a vision of oneness: "One Earth, One Family, One Future." PM Narendra Modi, on September 10 concluded the two-day G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, passing the gavel to Brazilian President Lula Da Silva.