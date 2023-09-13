Gauthami files police complaint against Chennai builder couple for embezzlement

Veteran actor Gauthami has filed a complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner alleging that a builder and his wife had defrauded her of assets worth Rs 25 crore. She also claimed that the accused Allagappan had sent death threats to her daughter Subbulakshmi.

In her complaint, Gauthami said that she had given a power of attorney to the couple for selling her 46-acre property. However, the duo embezzled her assets and are also now using goons to threaten her and her daughter, she stated. The death threats have affected her daughter's studies, Gauthami said.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch has registered a case against the accused persons and has sent a notice to the couple.

Gauthami has worked with several prominent actors in the South Indian industry, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal, among others. The actor had shared an intimate relationship with Kamal Haasan for several years till she announced their separation in 2016.