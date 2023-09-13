'Por Thozhil' actor Ashok Selvan gets married to Keerthi Pandian. See pics from ceremony

'Por Thozhil' actor Ashok Selvan tied the knot with actor Keerthi Pandian on Wednesday. The duo had been dating each other for over an year and decided to get married after getting their families' consent. Keerthi is the youngest daughter of producer and actor Arun Pandian.

Ashok Selvan hails from Erode. Both Keerthi and Ashok met each other on the sets of Pa Ranjith’s ‘Blue Star’.

The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Video still | YouTube

The grand ceremony held in Tirunelveli was attended by immediate friends and family. There are reports that the couple plan to arrange a reception for colleagues from the film industry on a separate day.

Ashok Selvan's latest film 'Por Thozhil', directed by Vignesh Raja and also featuring R Sarathkumar, Nikhila Vimal, Sunil Sukhada among others was a huge hit after it hit theatres on June 9.

Keerthi Pandian made her debut in 'Thumba' in 2019, which was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’. She reprised Anna Ben’s role in the film. She has also acted in a web series on Zee Live. Ramya Pandian who acted in 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' is her cousin.