Tamil producers council issues red card to Dhanush, Simbu, and Vishal: Reports

The Tamil Film Producers Council in Chennai has issued red cards to several well-known actors over allegations of misconduct with film producers. This decision, made during yesterday's executive committee meeting, has sent shockwaves throughout the Tamil film industry.

Simbu received a red card from producer Michael Rayappan, who financed the blockbuster 'Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan' following a filed complaint. The complaint alleged that Vishal failed to manage the association's finances while serving as the council's president. Atharvaa, accused of not handling the complaint appropriately, also received a red card.

Earlier in June, Simbu, Vishal, SJ Surya, Atharvaa, and Yogi Babu were issued warnings by the Tamil Film Producers' Council (TFPC) for their lack of cooperation and involvement in controversies. However, according to reports, Dhanush, Simbu, Atharvaa, and Vishal have now been red-carded.