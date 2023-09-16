Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee 'tricked' Deepika into believing her 'Jawan' role was a cameo

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar whose recent blockbuster 'Jawan' has been a box office hit, playfully revealed that he and director Atlee tricked actress Deepika Padukone into believing her role in 'Jawan' was merely a cameo appearance.

Speaking to the media on Friday, SRK said: "I would like to mention that I and Atlee sir fooled Deepika into believing that her role was of a special appearance in the film aur humne uske saath poori picture shoot kar li."

The actor also narrated an incident when he decided that Deepika should be a part of the film. He shared with the media that he thought of adding Deepika to 'Jawan' cast while the song 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan' was being filmed.

He told the media: "I looked at her, she was looking all dazzling and while looking at her, I thought, 'Ye maa ka role karegi kya?' I then asked Pooja, my manager to ask Deepika if she would do the part and within 5 minutes she said yes."

Deepika essays the role of Vikram Rathore's (SRK senior) wife and Azaad (SRK Junior) in the film. She gives birth to Azaad's character during her jail time in the film. Azaad the goes onto become the jailer of the same penitentiary which once held Deepika captive during her trial.

Learning that she was tricked into doing the whole film, Deepika said: "Whatever it is, I will always work in anything that SRK asks me to because we share a special bond since I started my career opposite him in 'Om Shanti Om'. And as for the switch from the sultry look in 'Pathaan' to the role of a mother in 'Jawan', I don't think any actor would think like how they would look in a certain role after doing a certain kind of role."

(With IANS inputs)