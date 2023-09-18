'Malaikottai Vaaliban' to release on January 25, 2024. Date announced on Lijo Jose Pellissery's birthday

Mohanlal's much-anticipated film 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', which marks the superstar's first collaboration with hit director Lijo Jose Pellissery, will hit theatres early next year. Mohanlal announced the film's release date on Monday, as part of the filmmaker Lijo Jose's birthday.

The makers also released a new poster of the film, which shows Mohanlal sitting on the ground, sporting a fierce look.

The movie will release worldwide on January 25, 2024. The first-look poster of the film, which released earlier this year, had gone viral. The film is produced by John& Mary Creative along with Max Labs , Century Films and Saregama India Ltd. The film was shot in Rajasthan, Chennai and Pondicherry. The cast and crew had wrapped up the shoot of 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' in 130 days. The screenplay of the film is written by P S Rafique. Madhu Neelakandan, who handled the camera for Lijo Jose's 'Churuli', has collaborated with the director once again for this film.

The music is being composed by Prashant Pillai, while Deepu Joseph is the editor. The film will hit theatres in several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi.