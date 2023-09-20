Netizens condemn actor Cool Suresh’s behaviour during ‘Sarakku’ audio launch

Actor Cool Suresh courted controversy on Tuesday for forcefully garlanding a female anchor during the audio launch of the upcoming Tamil film ‘Sarakku’. The actor who was invited to speak during the event took a garland from his arm and forcibly placed it around the female anchor. The woman who was embarrassed and dismayed by the actor’s behaviour removed the garland and threw it on the floor.

Later when actor Mansoor Ali Khan gave his speech, the audience protested against Cool Suresh’s obnoxious behaviour and demanded an apology. When Mansoor asked Suresh to apologize, he reasoned that he did that to generate content and apologized to the hostess.

Many people condemned the actor’s behaviour on social media. Singer Chinmayi expressed her outrage against his behaviour. “Uncouth and horrible behaviour. Anyway based on how Tamil Nadu deals with such behaviour, nobody is going to take action on him and perhaps they will ask the girl not to make fuss. And honestly, you should know how some men are – listen to the male voices in the audience hooting and cheering and the men near the anchor smiling and clapping when this man dunks a garland on this girl,” she wrote.

Another person wrote: For the kind attention of Tamil Film producers, directors, artistes and PROs; the activity of junior artiste Cool Suresh is becoming worse day by day.

For the uninitiated Cool Suresh is known for his eccentric behaviour. There are reports that film producers bring Suresh to the theatres for promotions. Meanwhile, social media heaped praises on the hostess for handling the situation with dignity.