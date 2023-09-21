Warm wishes pour in as director Atlee celebrates his 37th birthday

Celebrated director Atlee, whose latest SRK-starrer 'Jawan' is making waves in theaters, marked his 37th birthday on Thursday. Warm wishes poured in from fans, actors, and even studios to celebrate this milestone. The director spent this special day with his wife, Priya, and their newborn son, Meer.

Posting a picture of their family while Atlee holding his son, his wife actress Priya Mohan took to her X(formerly Twitter) wrote: “Wat more can I ask for @Atlee_dir Happy happy birthday my papa. Love you for everything , thank you for making my life so beautiful in every possible way."

She also jokingly added: “I am sure MEER will have a very tough time to match up with ur love for me. Love you for wat ever ur are Atlee. I promise to love you how much ever i could and give you only happiness forever. Love you my Atlee, love you and love the mini you (MEER) soo much."

The director’s longtime associate actor Thalapathy Vijay, who has starred in all of Atlee’s films except ‘Jawan’, shared a collage of pictures with him and wrote: Mr Iyyakams @Atlee_dir na a Very Happy Birthday Anna.”

Veteran Tamil film producer Dhanyajang whose credits include films such as ‘Irudhi Suttru’ wrote: “#Atlee is a true example of sky is not the limit if you aim high, work hard & believe in yourself. What an achievement with #’Jawan’ . #HBDAtlee Happy Birthday to the young sensation @Atlee_dir who is destined to scale more heights in the coming years. Cheers & god bless."

Actress Ridhi Dogra, who played the role of SRK’s character of Azad’s foster mother, wished the director and wrote: "Happiest and healthiest birthday @Atlee_dir. May your joy, your laughter, your health and your heart be as blockbuster as the year you’ve given us all. Honored to know you and the gift you are to people at large.”

SRK’s production house Red Chilies Entertainment which produced ‘Jawan’, wished the director and wrote on their X: “Happy Birthday to the powerhouse director, @Atlee_dir!”

Atlee’s filmography may be small, though all of his directorials have been megahits. So far, Atlee’s films include the Tamil movies ‘Theri’, ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’, all of which were huge commercial and critical hits. In addition, he also worked as an assistant director in S.Shankar’s superstar Rajinikanth-starrer-blockbuster ‘Enthiran'.

Now with ‘Jawan’ Atlee has reached the pinnacle of his career as his film with the massive star power of SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, as well as other big names like Priyamani and Sunil Grover were able to make a pan-Indian impact, making ‘Jawan’ one of the few Hindi films to have done extremely well in the South as well.

‘Jawan’ is already nearing the Rs.1,000 crore club having already reached the Rs.900 crore mark, making it Atlee’s biggest hit.

(With IANS inputs)