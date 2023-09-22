Cillian Murphy look alike? Netizens confused as Amy Jackson shares latest pic

Actor Amy Jackson's latest photo from her outing in London has generated a lot of discussion on social media, with many calling her a doppelganger of Hollywood star Cillian Murphy. Amy who is known for her work in Bollywood had shared a picture of herself on Instagram from her outing with beau Ed Westwick in London.

She had captioned the pic: “Might I’ve been late to the LFW party but we went in&out with a bang. PERFECT magazine party."

Amy who usually sports long hair has shortened her tresses in her latest picture. The pouty lips and sharp cheekbones-look also made her look different.

One person wrote: “You were great in Oppenheimer.” While another said: “Why do I see Cilan Murphy.”

A social media user shared an 'Oppenheimer' GIF. “Ayya Cillian Murphy Ayya,” said another. One asked: “Cillian Murphy is that you?”, while another person tagged the picture as “Womenheimer.”

In other news, Amy is dating ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick, who depicted the iconic character of Chuck Bass on the hit show.

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Rajinikanth-starrer ‘2.0’. Rajinikanth played Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot, alongside Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan and Amy Jackson as Nila.

Cillian played the role of ‘father of the atomic bomb' Robert J Oppenheimer in the movie that also starred Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.

(With IANS inputs)