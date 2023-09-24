'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala' still the same? Sangita Madhavan returns to silver screen with 'Chaver'

For Malayalees, she is their Shyamala, who struggled to fend for her family due to a wayward and irresponsible husband. Sangita Madhavan Nair, who immortalized Shyamala in 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala,' written and directed by Sreenivasan, is back on the screen after a long hiatus in ‘Chaver.’ She was last seen in ‘Nagara Varidhi Naduvil Njan’ opposite Sreenivasan.

“Tinu is the main reason why I agreed to do 'Chaver.' I love his filmmaking. That’s what led me to 'Chaver.' And I was able to witness it firsthand,” said Sangita at the trailer launch of the film.

She portrayed impactful characters in ‘Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava,’ ‘Manthrikumaran,’ ‘Pallavoor Devanarayanan,’ ‘Vazhunnor,’ ‘Crime File,’ and ‘Saphalyam.’ When she arrived at the trailer launch of the film, the pictures instantly went viral on social media, and fans are wondering if she has reversed the aging process.

She got married to cinematographer S Saravanan soon after appearing in films like ‘Kattathe Penpoovu’ and ‘Kanal Kireedom.’ The daughter of businessman Madhavan Nair and Padmaja, Sangita was born and raised in Chennai. She entered films as a child actor.

She made her debut as a heroine in the Tamil film, ‘Ellame En Rasaathan,’ opposite Rajkiran. She became a popular face with films like ‘Pullakittikkaran,’ ‘Kalam maari Pochu,’ and ‘Poove Unakkake.’ Her Malayalam debut was in ‘Nadodi,’ in which she played Mohanlal’s sister.