Nithya Menen rubbishes reports that claimed she was harassed by a Tamil actor

Actor Nithya Menen has slammed a news portal for publishing false reports that claimed she was harassed by a Tamil actor. As per the news report, Nithya in one of her interviews said she faced a lot of issues in the Tamil film industry and that she had been harassed by a Tamil actor during a film shoot. Taking to Instagram, the actor maintained she has not made any such claims, let alone given any interview.

“False News. Completely untrue! I have never given an interview. If anyone knows – please point me in the direction of who started this rumour. Need to hold people accountable for simply making up these kind of false news just to get clicks,” she wrote.

She also said it's very sad that 'certain sections of journalism have come down to this'. “I urge you - Be Better than this !,” she wrote further.

Many people praised the actor for handling the false reports with poise and dignity. “Masterclass in grace and professionalism. The way she calmly and kindly corrected the record,” wrote one person.

In the past, there were several rumours that claimed she was getting married to someone within the movie industry. She had then posted a video denying the claims, saying it was all a 'big, happy made up story.”