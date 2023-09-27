Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan' beats 'Pathaan', rakes in Rs 1000 cr worldwide

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has surpassed 'Pathaan' at the box-office collection in India. The Atlee directorial, which released in theatres on September 7, crossed the Rs 1,000-crore benchmark worldwide on September 25.

Red Chillies Production announced the news of the achievement on Instagram, by uploading a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan. As per the clip, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer grossed “Rs 1004.92 cr worldwide GBOC.”

“History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” read the caption by the production house.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday had taken to Twitter, where he had mentioned that ‘Jawan’ is all set to surpass the collections of ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Pathaan’.

‘Jawan’, an action thriller, also features Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’, tells the story of a father and his son with a spotlight on social and political issues. The film also has Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance.

(With IANS inputs)