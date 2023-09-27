'Leo' audio launch cancelled. Fans claim political pressure, makers cite 'safety concerns'

The decision to cancel the much-awaited audio launch of Vijay-starrer 'Leo' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has disappointed his fans. On Tuesday evening, Seven Screen Studio, which is bankrolling the big-budget project, announced that the event was cancelled due to safety concerns.

"Considering overflowing passes requests and safety constraints, we have decided not to conduct the Leo audio launch. In respect of the fans' wishes, we will keep you engaged with frequent updates. P.S. As many would imagine, this is not due to political pressure or any other reasons," the makers wrote on X.

The move comes hardly weeks after a stamped occurred during A R Rahman's concert in Chennai due to poor management by the organisers. Some, including theatre chain AGS Cinema CEO Archana Kalapathi, appreciated the move.

However, fans of the actor insisted that the audio launch, which was supposed to take place on September 30, got cancelled due to political pressure. Soon enough, netizens started the #DMK fears Thalapathy trend on X, formerly Twitter, with many claiming that the ruling party was afraid of Vijay's popularity. Vijay has been giving hints that he would making his plunge into active politics during recent movie promotion activities. Some also claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin was unhappy with the decision not to award the 'Leo' distribution rights to his company Red Giant Movies.