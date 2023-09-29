Vijay Antony promotes film alongside younger daughter one week after tragic loss of elder daughter

Our Correspondent
Published: September 29, 2023 12:21 PM IST
Vijay Antony, daughter. Photo: X/G Dhananjeyan

Actor and music director Vijay Antony's unexpected appearance at a movie promotion left everyone surprised. Just last week, his eldest daughter Meera had tragically taken her own life. During the press meet and interviews, Vijay was accompanied by his younger daughter, but he chose to keep his personal life private.

When questioned about how he managed to maintain a positive outlook, he responded that it wasn't something he had planned; rather, it came with experience. He emphasized that facing life's challenges had become his only option, and he vowed never to forget anything, as these experiences would only make him stronger.

It was reported that Meera had been undergoing treatment for depression. Many speculated that Vijay chose to set aside his personal grief to ensure that the film didn't suffer due to a lack of promotion. His colleagues and supporters commended his professionalism, with producer Dhananjay praising his dedication. "Ratham," directed by CS Amudhan, is set to release on October 6th, with Mahima Nambiar in the lead role.

