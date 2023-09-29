Had to bribe CBFC officials to get Hindi version of ‘Mark Antony’ censored: Vishal

Actor Vishal alleges that he had to pay a bribe to get his film ‘Mark Antony’ censored. He reportedly had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh to get the Hindi version of the film censored. The incident happened when he approached the Mumbai Censor Board office for certification. The actor tweeted about his ordeal and posted a video explaining how he paid Rs 3 lakh for the film’s release and another Rs 3 lakh to get a U/A certificate. He has also disclosed the transaction details on social media.

"It is easy to show bribery on screen. But not in real life. I am not able to digest this. Especially in government offices. But the CBFC Mumbai office was even worse. For my Hindi version of ‘Mark Antony’ I had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh. There were two transactions. And I had to pay Rs 3 lakh for screening and Rs 3.5 lakh for certification. Never have I encountered such a situation in my career. Since the movie was released today, the middleman concerned had no choice but to pay," he said.

"I want to bring this to the notice of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am not doing this for myself but for the future producers. My hard-earned money had to be given as a bribe. I hope the truth will prevail,” says Vishal.