Vijay Antony starrer 'Hitler' first look poster out

Vijay Antony is ready to charm his fans once again with his upcoming film, 'Hitler.' The film's title was unveiled by the makers on September 28 through the release of its first-look poster. Produced by T D Raja and D R Sanjay Kumar, 'Hitler' has already completed its filming, and post-production work is proceeding swiftly. Stay tuned for the official teaser and trailer announcements.

'Hitler' is an action-packed thriller infused with commercial elements, skillfully penned by director Dhana, promising unexpected twists and turns along with a touch of beautiful romance. Riya Suman takes on the female lead role in the film.

The film also heralds the return of actor Charanraj and features an ensemble cast including Gautham Menon, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna, Aadukalam Naren, and filmmaker Tamizh in pivotal roles. The musical duo Vivek-Mervin is composing the music for 'Hitler.'