Rashmika Mandanna, Amrutha Suresh seen twinning in black in latest selfie

Singer Amrutha Suresh's recent selfie with South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media. Both the stars can be seen twinning in black and smiling happily, while posing for the pic. However, the singer has not revealed any other details about their get-together, making fans speculate whether they will be getting together for a project.

Rashmika, who was last seen in Hindi movie 'Mission Majnu', which marked her foray into Bollywood, has a couple of projects lined up for release. 'The Pushpa' actor has worked with some of the major names in the South Indian industry, including Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, among others.

Amrutha has also been busy these days, teaming up with her partner Gopi Sundar for several live music shows. Though there are reports that the duo are having a troubled relationship, the couple have denied the rumours. The singer, meanwhile, had recently shared selfies with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, when she met him during a workshop in August.