Had forgotten that it was Dulquer’s birthday: Mammootty

It goes without saying that the photos Mammootty shares on social media are always blockbuster hits. Even the casual, impromptu ones are enthusiastically received by netizens. One such photo was posted on Dulquer's birthday, and as expected, the spotlight naturally shifted to his Megastar dad that day. Mammootty wore an olive-green shirt with striped dark blue pants and posed in front of his mansion. He captioned it "World Nature Conservation Day." Now, in a recent interview, he has revealed that the timing was unintentional.

"That post was accidental. I had forgotten about his birthday. People can, of course, troll me; I don't mind. Trolls are like modern cartoons. Nowadays, no one draws cartoons," said the actor.

Beneath the picture, several people had left comments such as "On his son's birthday, the father was taking away all the attention," "he is here to invite us on his son's birthday," "Who is this dude? Is it DQ's brother?" and "Our hero is the dad who wishes everyone on World Nature Conservation Day but forgets to post a birthday wish for his son." In short, his fans were having a ball!

Mammootty's latest film, 'Kannur Squad,' directed by Roby Raj, is receiving unanimously positive responses from all over and is already a box office winner. He has just completed shooting for 'Bazooka,' written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis. Gautam Menon is also playing a key role in the film.