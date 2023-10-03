Nayanthara visits temple with her son in Malaysia

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan marked their twin boys' birthdays with a celebration in Malaysia, coinciding with the launch of their skincare company. A new image featuring Nayanthara and one of her sons at a temple has emerged on social media. After introducing their cosmetic line, the couple and their children seem to have made a temple visit in Malaysia, and their photos have gained popularity on social platforms.

In the last week of September, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan joyfully commemorated their boys' first birthday by sharing adorable photos from the celebration on social media.

On October 2, Nayanthara took to her Instagram Stories to post a picture of herself and one of her sons at a temple. They were elegantly dressed in matching outfits, captured in prayerful moments at the temple.

Nayanthara is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film, 'Jawan,' which is aiming for a remarkable Rs 1,100 crore in worldwide earnings. She was recently featured in 'Iraivan,' starring Jayam Ravi.