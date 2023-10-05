Malavika Mohanan's tweet rooting for 'Salaar' triggers angry reactions from SRK's fans

Published: October 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST
Some people questioned the Malavika's popularity in response. Photos: Imdb | Instagram

Mollywood actor Malavika Mohanan's latest tweet regarding 'Salaar' has started a social media war between Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan's fans. The actor had conducted a live question and answer session on X, recently. During the session, the actor was asked to choose between Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dunki', which will hit theatres simultaneously on December 22.

“Really excited for both but if I had to pick one I would say #Salaar. Loved the teaser and thought Prabhas sir and Prithviraj sir looked too cool in it,” she wrote. Soon enough, the comments section was filled with statements and memes by both SRK and Prabhas fans. Some people questioned the Malavika's popularity. “Who are you?,” asked one person on X. Meanwhile, many others claimed the actor was supporting Prabhas because she was acting alongside the 'Baahubali' star in a Telugu movie.

Prabhas' fans posted several memes of Prabhas's character chasing a donkey (indirect reference to Dunki). Though Hombale films had initially planned to release 'Salaar' as a Diwali release in November, they recently announced the movie would hit theatres during Christmas.

