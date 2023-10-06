Vijay's 'Leo' trailer takes the internet by storm, clocks 10 lakh views in 5 minutes

Vijay's latest film, 'Leo', has sent shockwaves across the internet with its trailer. Within just 5 minutes of its release, the trailer garnered an impressive 10 lakh views. Sun TV took to Twitter to announce that in just half an hour, the trailer had already amassed a staggering 50 lakh real-time views. Meanwhile, Vijay's devoted fan base is filled with optimism, anticipating that Lokesh Kanagaraj's creation will shatter existing box office records.

From the looks of the trailers, 'Leo', which has received a U/A certificate, promises to be a high-octane action-packed entertainer. Vijay takes on the role of Leo Das, while Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja portray characters named Antony Das and Harolds Das, respectively.

Produced by Lalit Kumar and Jagdish Palaniswamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio and The Route, the film is set to receive extensive promotion in Kerala and is poised for release in a record number of centres.

The star-studded cast also includes Trisha, Gautham Menon, Babu Antony, and Mysskin, with the film's music composed by Anirudh. Gokulam Gopalan will be handling the distribution of the film in Kerala, adding to the anticipation surrounding this blockbuster.