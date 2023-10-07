'Viduthalai' star Soori obliges children with tour of caravan during film shoot at TN village

Our Correspondent
Published: October 07, 2023
The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation from netizens on social media. Photo: Twitter

Caravans, especially those owned by stars, always invoke curiosity among people. Actors, however, are often reluctant to allow fans to come near their vehicle. Actor Soori recently proved he is different from the rest of the celebrities. The actor who was shooting for a film at a village in Tamil Nadu sweetly obliged when a group of children asked him if they could explore his caravan.

The sweet interaction and the excitement of the children were caught on camera, which was later shared by the actor himself. In the video, the actor can be seen happily gesturing to the children to enter, much to the delight of the little ones.

The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation from netizens. Many also called him a 'warm and earthy' person. Soori is known for his comedy roles in Tamil. In Vetrimaaran’s ‘Viduthalai’, debuted as a hero and his performance was widely appreciated. Vijay Sethupathy, Bhavani Sree, and Gautham Menon are the other actors in the film. The second part will be released soon.

